Dream11 Team BD-W vs IR-W KSL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 at Forthill, Dundee: With an aim to book a place in the next year’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh Women will take on Ireland in the 1st semifinal of the 2019 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at Forthill, Dundee. Interestingly, the two sides have been part of all the WT20 editions which included ten teams but in 2020, only one of them will be seen there. Bangladesh eves have come this far courtesy their consistent performances in the group stages, they won all three matches to top the charts. They would be hoping to make it 4 out 4 in this edition and achieve all the expectations over them.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women will take place at 2 PM (IST)!

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Forthill, Dundee

Wicket-keeper – Nigar Sultana

Batters – Ayasha Rahman, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul

All-Rounders – Kim Garth (C), Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Ritu Moni

Bowlers – Lara Maritz, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter

My Dream11 Team

Kim Garth (C), Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Ritu Moni, Ayasha Rahman, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Nigar Sultana, Lara Maritz, Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter

BD-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XIs —

Bangladesh Women: Sanjida Islam, Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (C), Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

SQUADS —

Bangladesh Women (From): Sanjida Islam, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (wk), Ritu Moni, Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun (C), Khadija Tul Kubra, Shaila Sharmin, Shamima Sultana, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary.

Ireland Women (From): Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Kim Garth, Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (C), Leah Paul, Eimear Richardson, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Una Raymond-Hoey, Rebecca Stokell, Louise Little.

