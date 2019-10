Dream11 Prediction

Team Prediction Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I, Bangladesh Women Tour of Pakistan – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BD-W vs PK-W at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:

Bangladesh Women will lock horns with their Pakistan counterparts in the second T20I on Monday in Gadaffi Stadium. Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwar have not found a spot in the squad which would come as a surprise for fans. By the looks of it, it seems that Pakistan are testing their bench strength at home against a weak Bangladesh lineup.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I is at 10:00 AM IST on October 28

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Nigar Sultana

Batters – Bismah Maroof (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Omaima Sohail, Sanjida Islam

All-Rounders – Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Jahnara Alam (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Salma Khatun

My Dream11 Team

Nigar Sultana, Bismah Maroof (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Omaima Sohail, Sanjida Islam, Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Jahnara Alam (vice-captain), Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Salma Khatun

BD-W vs PK-W Probable XI

Pakistan Women (Probable XI): Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (captain), Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Sadia Iqbal, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig

Bangladesh Women (Probable XI): Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana (wicketkeeper), Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun (captain), Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh

BD-W vs PK-W Squads

PAKISTAN WOMEN: Sana Mir, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir

BANGLADESH WOMEN: Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Sharmin Akhter, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Salma Khatun (c), Sharmin Sultana, Shamima Sultana (wk)

