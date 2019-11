Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Baroda vs Delhi: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s Super League Match Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between BRD vs DEL at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat 2:30 PM IST November 22: Delhi defeated Maharashtra on Thursday to start their Super League campaign with a big 77-run win. However, the Group E table-toppers were landed a body blow with senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan hurting himself while fielding which needed medical attention, ruling him out of action for at least four days. They now face Baroda who beat Rajasthan by 15 runs t start their league stage campaign with a win.

TOSS – The toss between Baroda and Delhi will be held at 2:00 PM IST on November 22

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat

My Dream11 Team

Nitish Rana (captain), Aditya Waghmode (vice-captain), Kedar Devdhar, Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Subodh Bhati, Atit Sheth, Rishi Arothe, Pawan Negi

BRD vs DEL SQUADS:

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Pawan Negi, Varun Sood, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey (captain), Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Rajesh Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Kunwar Bidhuri, Prince Yadav, Karan Dagar, Rohan Rathi

Baroda: Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Devdhar (wk/captain), Aditya Waghmode, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Solanki, Rishi Arothe, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Abhijit Karambelkar, Swapnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Viraj Bhosale, Parth Kohli

Check Dream11 Prediction / BRD Dream11 Team / DEL Dream11 Team / Baroda Dream11 Team / Delhi Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.