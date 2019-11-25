Dream11 Team Prediction

Baroda vs Haryana Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group A, Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between BRD vs HAR at CB Patel Stadium, Surat 1:30 PM IST:

As the tournament rolls on – Haryana and Baroda – the two most successful teams thus far will lock horns. Both the teams are enjoying a seven-match winning streak. With big names in both the sides, it is expected to be a cracker of a contest on Monday.

TOSS – The toss between Baroda vs Haryana will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kedar Devdhar (C)

Batters – Chaitanya Bishnoi, Aditya Waghmode (VC), Vishnu Solanki

All-Rounders – Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Swapnil Singh

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishi Arothe, Amit Mishra

Probable Playing XIs

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (c & wk), Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Rishi Arothe, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Babashafi Pathan

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Rohit Parmod Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Hooda

SQUADS

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar(c & wk), Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Rishi Arothe, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Viraj Bhosale, Abhijith Karambelkar, Parth Kohli, Lukman Meriwala

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Rohit Parmod Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Hooda, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Prashant Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Treyaksh Bali, Ankit Kumar, Jitesh Saroha, Yashu Sharma, Vipin Kumar, Ravi Balhara

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRD Dream11 Team/ HAR Dream11 Team/ Baroda Dream11 Team/ Haryana Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.