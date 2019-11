Dream11 Team Prediction

Baroda vs Maharashtra Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group A, Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between BRD vs MAH at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat 1:45 AM IST:

Baroda will start as the favourites as they have got the better of Delhi earlier this season, the side that beat Maharashtra to bring an end to their winning streak. The home side needs one more win to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Baroda vs Maharashtra will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kedar Devdhar (C)

Batters – Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yusuf Pathan, Aditya Waghmode, Vishnu Solanki

All-Rounders – Swapnil Singh, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers – Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav, Babashafi Pathan

Probable Playing XIs

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar(c & wk), Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Rishi Arothe, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Nahar, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi (C), Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Shamshuzama Kazi.

SQUADS

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar(c & wk), Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Rishi Arothe, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Viraj Bhosale, Abhijith Karambelkar, Parth Kohli, Lukman Meriwala

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Nahar, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi (C), Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Digvijay Deshmukh, Samad Fallah, Shamshuzama Kazi, Vijay Zol, Rohit Motwani, Nikit Dhumal, Swapnil Gugale, Mukesh Choudhary, Divyang Himganekar, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Manoj Ingale.

