Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Baroda vs Rajasthan: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Super League, A1 vs B2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between BRD vs RJS at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat 2:30 PM IST November 21: BRD vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Super League, A1 vs B2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Baroda vs Rajasthan: Between Baroda vs Rajasthan. Also Check Rajasthan Dream 11 Team Player List, Baroda Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 2:00 pm IST – Match begins at 2:30 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from

Your top picks from the game should include

BRD vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction

Kedar Devdhar, Arjit Gupta, Rajesh Bishnoi, Aditya Waghmode, Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Krunal Pandya (VICE CAPTAIN), Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar (CAPTAIN), Khaleel Ahmed, Lukman Meriwala

BRD vs RJS Probable XI

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (c & wk), Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Atit Seth, Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Lamba, Aniket Choudhary, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Deepak Chahar (C), Robin Bist, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, K Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

BRD vs RJS Squads

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Lamba, Aniket Choudhary, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Deepak Chahar (C), Robin Bist, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, K Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Abhimanyu Lamba, Akash Singh, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Chetan Bist

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (c & wk), Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Atit Seth, Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan, Viraj Bhosale, Parth Kohli, Abhijit Karambelka

Check Dream11 Prediction / PUN Dream11 Team / RajasthanDream11 Team / Baroda Dream11 Team / JHA Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more