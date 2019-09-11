DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team BEN vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 85 Between Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata: In Wednesday’s second match, hosts Bengal Warriors will host season one champs U Mumba in a mouth-watering clash of PKL 2019. Both Bengal and Mumbai registered contrasting wins in their last league encounters and are coming into the match with high confidence. If Warriors won a last-gasp thriller against Paltan on Sunday, Mumba too played out a convincing victory against Titans after a strong defensive display.

For Bengal, skipper Maninder Singh has been the team’s most successful raider with 114 raid points while raider K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh have contributed immensely, with 86 and 58 raid points respectively. A little inconsistent so far, Mumbai are returning back to their winning ways in the seventh edition of PKL. While none of their raiders feature in the top ten in the season’s overall raid points tally, they have been clicking as a unit and Arjun Deshwal’s near-Super 10 effort in the last match against Telugu Titans is an example of that.

Head-to-head: Bengal Warriors 3-10 U Mumba.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Based on current form, Bengal skipper Maninder Singh is a must-have in all teams while K Prapanjan and mercurial Arjun Deshwal are also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Fazel Atrachali, Baldev Singh and Harendra Kumar in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh has impressed in his debut season and has notched up 74 points from 14 matches, essaying his role as the third raider to good effect.

My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh (C), K Prapanjan, Arjun Deshwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Baldev Singh, Harendra Kumar.

BEN vs MUM Predicted Starting 7s —

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh, Mayur Shivtarkar.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Harendra Kumar.

