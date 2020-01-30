Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 70 BFC vs HYD at Sree Kanteerava Stadium: Eyeing the top spot, Bengaluru FC will have plenty on their mind when they face laggard Hyderabad FC in their Hero Indian Super League clash on Thursday. Bengaluru FC can go a point clear at the top with a win, leapfrogging FC Goa and ATK, although having played a match more than both. Considering their record at home, the Blues will be favourites going into the match. They have won their last three matches at home and have conceded just four goals at the Kanteerava this season.

“I don’t feel the pressure. I think we need to get as many points as possible. Goa and ATK will be ahead of us, if they win all the games, so there is no pressure on us,” said Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat.

The match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Thursday (January 30). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

BFC vs HYD My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh, Alberto Serran, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Deyvison Rogerio da Silva (vice-captain), Robin Singh (captain)

BFC vs HYD SQUADS

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serran, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Parag Srivas

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Anuj Kumar, Laxmikant Kattimani, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Ashish Rai, Sahil Panwar, Rafa Lopez, Adil Khan, Giles Barnes, Sahil Tavora, Abhisek Halder, Deependra Negi, Néstor Gordillo, Shankar Sampingiraj, Laldanmawia Ralte, Rohit Kumar, Gani Nigam, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Deyvison Rogério da Silva, Marcelinho, Marko Stankovic, Ajay Chhetri, Robin Singh, Liston Colaco

