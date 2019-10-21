Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 2 BFC vs NEUFC at Bengaluru: In the second match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20, defending Bengaluru FC will take on last season’s semifinalists NorthEast United FC in their opening clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Monday. Both sides enjoyed memorable campaigns last time around, with the Blues winning their first title and the Highlanders reaching their first-ever semi-finals. The Blues registered a come-from-behind win against NorthEast United in the two-legged playoff en route the final in the last edition.

With form on their side, Bengaluru FC could rewrite history by becoming the first team to win consecutive ISL titles. While coach Carles Cuadrat admitted that it’s “strange” that none of the teams have been able to retain their title, Bengaluru’s focus is to ensure that they make it to the play-offs first and only then focus on clinching the silverware.

Despite the departure of the stars of the previous season, NorthEast United have made substantial acquisitions and Cuadrat remains wary of the Highlanders. Whereas, the Blues have made several additions to the squad in the summer such as striker Manuel Onwu who would have the unenviable task of replacing the prolific Miku.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Monday (October 21). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

My Dream11 Team

Udanta Singh, Raphael Augusto, Erik Paartalu, José Leudo, Sunil Chhetri (C), Asamoah Gyan, Alberto Serrán, Rahul Bheke, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (WK).

BFC vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rino Anto, Juanan, Albert Serran, Nishu Kumar; Erik Partarlu, Dimas Delgado, Eugeneson Lyngdoh; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (c), Ashique Kuruniyan

NorthEast United FC (4-2-3-1): Pawan Kumar; Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Shouvik Gosh; Jose Leudo (c), Milan Singh; Federico Gallego, Nikhil Kadam, Maximilliano Barrera; Asamoah Gyan.

SQUADS

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas and Edmund Lalrindika.

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis and Redeem Tlang.

