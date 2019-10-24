Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Bermuda vs Scotland: Captain and Vice Captain For Today, Match 30 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Between BER vs SCO at Dubai 9:00 PM IST October 24: BER vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today, Match 30 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Between Bermuda vs Scotland. Also Check Scotland Dream 11 Team Player List, Bermuda Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

TOSS: 8:30 pm IST – Match begins 9:00 PM IST

You captaincy picks for this game should be from Richie Berrington, Delray Rawlins, Janeiro Tucker, Kyle Coetzer, Josh Davey, Kamau Leverock, Calum MacLeod, Rodney Trott.

Your top picks should include Kamau Leverock, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Janeiro Tucker

BER vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Kamau Leverock, Deunte Darrell, Janeiro Tucker, Delray Rawlins (CAPTAIN), Richie Berrington, Tom Sole, George O’Brien, Josh Davey (VICE CAPTAIN)

BER vs SCO Probable XI

Bermuda: Kamau Leverock, Terryn Fray, Delray Rawlins, Janeiro Tucker, Deunte Darrell, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Rodney Trott (C), Derrick Brangman, Sinclair Smith (WK), George O Brien.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

BER vs SCO Squads

Bermuda: Kamau Leverock, Terryn Fray, Delray Rawlins, Janeiro Tucker, Deunte Darrell, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Rodney Trott (C), Derrick Brangman, Sinclair Smith (WK), George O Brien, Oronde Bascome, Malachi Jones, Dion Stovell, Allan Douglas, Macai Simmons, Charles Trott.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Ollie Hairs, Adrian Neill, Craig Wallace.

