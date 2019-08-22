Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team Bermuda vs USA Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 8 BER vs USA at National Stadium, Hamilton: Unbeaten so far in the tournament, Bermuda are the only team apart from Canada to maintain their good run in the Regional Final T20 tournament so far. Bermuda have so far defeated USA and Cayman Islands. However, due to some luck and interruption by the rain gods helped Bermuda to save from the blushes against Canada. Delray Rawlins’s performances with bat and ball have been the driving force behind the home team’s success.

Bermuda will now take on the United States of America (USA) who are struggling to find consistency. USA and Canada were deemed to qualify for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers from this tournament. However, the defeat against Bermuda in the tournament opener is denting those expectations. USA defeated Cayman Islands to register their maiden T20I win but lost to Canada in a thriller on Wednesday.

Bermuda vs USA Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda vs USA will take place at 11.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 12 AM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Jaskaran Malhotra, Okera Bascome

Batsmen – Terryn Fray, Delray Rawlins, Steven Taylor (C), Timil Patel

All-Rounders – Kamau Leverock, Hayden Walsh Jr

Bowlers – Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Gannon, George O’Brien Jr

My Dream XI Team

X Marshall, Okera Bascome, Jaskaran Malhotra, Steven Taylor (Captain), Delray Rawlins (Vice-Captain), Onais Bascome, Timil Patel, Hayden Walsh, Rodney Trott, George O’ Brien, Cameron Gannon

BER vs USA Probable Playing XIs —

Bermuda: Okera Bascome (wk), Terryn Fray (C), Onais Bascome, Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock, Rodney Trott, Justin Pitcher, Allan Douglas, Deunte Darrell, Malachi Jones, George O’Brien Jr.

USA: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Hayden Walsh Jr, Timroy Allen, Cameron Gannon, Nisarg Patel/Karima Gore, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Timil Patel.

SQUADS–

Bermuda: Okera Bascome (wk), Sinclair Smith (wk), Terryn Fray (C), Delray Rawlins, Onais Bascome, Macai Simmons, Kamau Leverock, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas Jr, Zico Burgess, Rodney Trott, Justin Pitcher, George O’Brien, Derrick Brangman, Kyle Hodsoll

United States of America: Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Steven Taylor, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Hayden Walsh, Timil Patel, Timroy Allen, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Ali Khan, Cameron Gannon, Karima Gore, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BER Dream11 Team/ USA Dream11 Team/ Bermuda Dream11 Team/ USA Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.