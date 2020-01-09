Dream11 Team Prediction

BFC vs JFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ISL Indian Super League 2019-20 Match 55 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium 7:30 PM IST January 9:

Defending champions Bengaluru FC are up against an ‘out-of-form Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Thursday.

Bengaluru is coming into this tie on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over FC Goa and will fancy their chances against a Jamshedpur side who are winless in five matches.

The Carles Cuadrat side placed third on the table with 19 points from 11 matches, can consolidate their spot in the top four with a win on Thursday. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, cannot afford to lose. Given that they are sixth with 13 points from 10 matches, a loss will see them fall further behind in the race for the top-four spots.

Captain Sunil Chhetri, who was instrumental against Goa with two brilliant goals, will once again be the key man for Bengaluru. The Indian international has scored seven goals already this season and has been a saving grace for Bengaluru’s attack which has scored just 13 goals so far.

Cuadrat will be worried about the poor run of form his wingers Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan are going through but will hope new recruit Deshorn Brown is able to make an immediate impact.

“Sunil Chhetri is our top scorer but we are creating chances, but other players should also score. All the attacking players are working hard to score. I am sure they will help us during the next matches. We play in a good way and we create a lot of chances,” said Bengaluru goalkeeping coach Javier Pinillos.

Another factor going for Bengaluru is their water-tight defence which has shipped just seven goals this season. It will be a huge task for Jamshedpur FC, who are without their star striker Sergio Castel, to breach the Blues’ backline.

“Jamshedpur FC have shown this season that they play very good football and that they are a very good side. We have to be careful of them and prepare well. We cannot be overconfident,” said Pinillos.

Jamshedpur, who are desperate for a win, need to show a lot more application and resolve than what they have shown so far. Antonio Iriondo’s side have missed Sergio Castel and Piti, without whom the team has looked different.

The form of Farukh Chowdhury and Aniket Jadhav has tapered off as well, all of which has led to a poor run of form for the Men of Steel that has seen them pick up only three points from the last five games.

“Every match is different, you have to create chances and then finish the chances. Without Sergio Castel, we are creating chances, but we are not able to finish those chances. Obviously, his absence is worrying. He is still not fit to play. Hopefully, he will be able to play from the next match,” said Jamshedpur coach Iriondo.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender Gehlot

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, CK Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary

Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, David Grande

BFC vs JFC Probable 11

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narender Gehlot, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth, David Grande

Check Dream11 Prediction / BFC Dream11 Team / JFC Dream11 Team / Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team / Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more