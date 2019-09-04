DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team BLR vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 74 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru: It’s a raiding slugfest for every Kabaddi fan as a heavyweight duel is in the offing in the second double-header of PKL 2019 on Wednesday. Benglauru Bulls will host the three-time champs Patna Pirates at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The match will pit ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat against the ‘Record-Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal in what promises to be a tantalising duel. While Bulls are looking to become just the third team to win multiple games during their home leg in Season 7, Pirates will be hoping for a positive result to kickstart their campaign. Spirits will be high in the Bengaluru camp after their first win at home, thanks to a raiding masterclass from Sehrawat.

Head-to-head: Bengaluru Bulls 4-10 Patna Pirates. 2 Ties.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Raiders: Based on current form, Pawan Sehrawat is a must-have in all teams while all-time great Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Kumar are also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak in defence are well-documented. The quartet can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Monu and Vikas Jaglan are solid options for this slot. The duo possesses equally good qualities in defence and offence on the mat.

Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohit Sehrawat, Monu, Mahender Singh, Hadi Oshtorak and Saurabh Nandal.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Banty/ Sumit Singh, and Saurabh Nandal.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu/Jang Kun Lee, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

