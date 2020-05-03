Dream11 Team Prediction

Bonanza vs Chinandega Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For SN vs BN Today's Match at Memoriam, 9.30 PM IST:

Bonanza will lock horns with Chinandega in a Nicaragua Premier League match on Sunday night at the Memoriam Stadium. Eleventh-placed Bonanza has 21 points and they would like to break into the top 10. They have played 14 matches in which they have won seven and lost seven matches.

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Bonanza vs Chinandega will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Memoriam

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Lazo.

Shooting Guard: Navarro, Jimenez, Bustillo.

Small Forward: Mairena, Zamora.

Power Forward: Rattery.

Centre: Lopez.

Starting Five

Bonanza

Norvin, Jose, Julio, Cristian, Rattrey

Chinandega

Jorge, Ricardo, Garcia, Mauricio, Carlos

SQUADS

Bonanza: Jose Macurbia Cristy, Richard Mairena, Nelson Jimenez, Gianny Mejia Bustillo, Eugenio Rattrey, Norvin Mairena, Cristian Garzon Carcache, Gerson Vasquez Quijano, Aniel Hernandez, Jairo Pineda, Calixto Lopez Herrera, Julio Gonzalez, William Talavera, Rene Toruno.

Chinandega: Jorge Blanco Lazo, Leonel Garcia, Carlos Bejarano Baltodano, Emmanuel Paredes Prado, Ladin Navarro Paniagua, Keneth Aviles, Carlos Cano Cruz, Michael Siwzar Mora, Ricardo Vega Zamora, Carlos Cano Flores, Kerling Zelaya Mesa, Kelvin Urrecho Espinozo, Marvin Garcia, Mauricio Lopez, Frank Soto Argullo.

