Dream11 Team BP vs HT KPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Belagavi Panthers vs Hubli Tigers T20 Qualifier 2 at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore: Known as the brain-child of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) – Karnataka Premier League (KPL) is a domestic Twenty20 cricket tournament started on the lines of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The domestic T20 league has slowly and gradually gained popularity in the cricket circles. With an aim to unearth quality cricket talent from the region.

The eighth edition of KPL has reached its business end, Belagavi Panthers face Hubli Tigers in the Qualifier 2 match. The winner of this match will face Bellary Tuskers in the final on Saturday. Panthers went down to the table-toppers Tuskers in the Qualifier 1. They get a second chance having finished 2nd in the table. Hubli Tigers came third during the league stage. Vinay Kumar-led side thumped Shivamogga Lions by a 20-run margin in the Eliminator match. They now gear up to get better of the Panthers who miss the services of Manish Pandey who can solidify their batting. In the league stages, Hubli defeated the Panthers in a thriller despite Pandey’s unbeaten century.

TOSS – The toss between Belagavi Panthers and Hubli Tigers will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Mir Kaunian Abbas, Pawan KB

Batsmen – Mohammed Taha (C), Abhinav Manohar, Ravikumar Samarth (VC)

All-Rounders – Stalin Hoover, Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna

Bowlers – Avinash D, David Mathias, Shreyas Gopal

My Dream XI Team

Mir Kaunian Abbas, Pawan KB, Mohammed Taha (C), Abhinav Manohar, Ravikumar Samarth (vc), Stalin Hoover, Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Avinash D, David Mathias, Shreyas Gopal

BP vs HT Probable Playing XIs —

Belagavi Panthers: Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Stalin Hoover, Rakshith S, Ravikumar Samarth, Dikshanshu Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Shubhang Hegde, Ritesh Bhatkal, Avinash D, Darshan MB, Zahoor Farooqui.

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Pawan KB, KL Srijith, David Mathias, Shreyas Gopal, Aditya Somanna, Abhilash Shetty, Mithrakanth Yadav.

SQUADS —

Belagavi Panthers (From): Mir Kaunain Abbas (wk/C), Stalin Hoover, Ravikumar Samarth, Shubang Hegde, Abhinav Manohar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Rakshith S, Avinash D, Darshan MB, Sharan Gowda, Zahoor Farooqui, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Manish Pandey, Dikshanshu Negi, AM Kiran, Abdul Majid, Darshan Machaiah, Lochan Appanna.

Hubli Tigers (From): Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Vinay Kumar (C), KB Pawan, Praveen Dubey, David Mathias, KL Shrijith, Shreyas Gopal, Aditya Somanna, Abilash Shetty, Mitrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil, Shishir Bhavane, Mahesh Patel, Shivil Koushik, M Vishwanathan, Suraj Seshadri, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar.

