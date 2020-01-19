Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Big Bash League, BBL 2019-20 HEA vs REN at The Gabba, Brisbane 44th Match January 19

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

Toss at 1:10 PM IST – Match begins at 1:40 PM IST

HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Chris Lynn (captain), Shaun Marsh (vice-captain), Jimmy Pierson, AB de Villiers, Beu Webster, Dan Christian, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Ben Laughlin, Josh Lalor

HEA vs REN Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Daniel Christian (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Nathan McSweeney, Tom Andrews, Alex Doolan, Jon Holland

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (captain), AB de Villiers, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee

