Dream11 Team Prediction

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women WBBL 2019: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s BH-W vs MR-W T20 Match 48 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane at 8:40 AM IST:

The WBBL action finally resumes on Wednesday when Brisbane Heat host the Renegades. Table-toppers Heat will start favourites against Renegades who would like to seal a playoff berth with a win. The previous encounter between the two sides saw the Heat win by six runs.

TOSS – The toss between Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 8:10 AM (IST).

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Allan Border Field in Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Beth Mooney

Batsmen – Tammy Beaumont, Courtney Webb, Anna Lanning, Maddy Green

All-Rounders – Jess Jonassen (C), Danielle Wyatt (VC), Sammy Jo-Johnson

Bowlers – Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince

Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat:

Beth Mooney (WK), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (C), Laura Harris, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley

Melbourne Renegades:

Anna Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin (C), Josephine Dooley (WK), Courtney Webb, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham.

SQUADS

Brisbane Heat:

Beth Mooney (WK), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (C), Laura Harris, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Courtney Sippel

Melbourne Renegades:

Anna Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin (C), Josephine Dooley (WK), Courtney Webb, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Neale, Erica Kershaw

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team/ BH-W Dream11 Team/ MR-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.