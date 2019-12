Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 CTB vs WEL at Hagley Oval 11:45 AM IST December 15: CTB vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds: Between Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds. Also Check Wellington Firebirds Dream 11 Team Player List, Canterbury Kings Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 11:15 AM IST – Match begins at 11:45 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Cam Fletcher , Michael Bracewell, James Neesham , Jeetan Patel

Your top picks from the game should include Jamie Gibson, Cole McConchie, James Neesham , Jeetan Patel, Cam Fletcher

CTB vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Cam Fletcher (VICE CAPTAIN), Cole McConchie, Michael Bracewell, Leo Carter, Stephen Murdoch, Sean Davey, James Neesham (CAPTAIN), Blake Coburn, Henry Shipley, Jeetan Patel, Jamie Gibson

CTB vs WEL Probable XI

Canterbury : Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Leo Carter, Stephen Murdoch, Jack Boyle, Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Blake Coburn

Wellington : Michael Bracewell (c & wk), Fraser Colson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Michael Pollard, Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett, Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, , Jamie Gibson

CTB vs WEL Squads

Canterbury Squad: Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Leo Carter, Stephen Murdoch, Jack Boyle, Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Henry Shipley

Wellington Squad: Michael Bracewell (c & wk), Fraser Colson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Michael Pollard, Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett, Malcolm Nofal, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Gibson

