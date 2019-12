Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 Super Smash Women 2019-20 CM-W vs WB-W at Hagley Oval 5:10 AM IST December 15: CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze: Between Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze. Also Check Wellington Blaze Dream 11 Team Player List, Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 4:50 AM IST – Match begins at 5:10 AM IST

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Rachel Priest, Nat Cox, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Kristy Nation (VICE CAPTAIN), Sophie Devine (CAPTAIN), Frankie Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Deanna Doughty

CM-W vs WB-W Probable XI

Canterbury Magicians: Frankie Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Allie M Cochrane, Emma Kench, Laura Hughes , Kristy Nation, Nat Cox, M Banks, J Dean

Wellington Blaze: Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jacinta Savage, Thamsyn Newton, Rachel Priest.

CM-W vs WB-W Squads

Canterbury Magicians: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Nat Cox, Ella Chandler, Frankie Mackay (C), Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Georgia Edge.

Wellington Women: Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Rachel Priest.

