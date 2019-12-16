Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury vs Auckland Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match CTB vs AUK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Christchurch: In the match number 5 of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20, Canterbury will take on Auckland at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Tuesday. Canterbury got off to a great start with a win against Wellington by 6 wickets. They will be eager to replicate their form in the upcoming match as well. Auckland suffered a narrow 13-run defeat against Otago in the second match of the tournament. They will look to make a way back onto the winning track.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury and Auckland will take place at 7:50 AM IST on December 17.

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – G Phillips (captain)

Batsmen – M Guptill (vice-captain), C Munro, C Bowes, J Boyle

All-Rounders – C Anderson, C McChonchie, H Shipley

Bowlers – W Somerville, E Nuttall, B Coburn

CTB vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Steve Murdoch, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Andrew Ellis, Cameron Fletcher (WK), Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Andrew Hazeldine, Ed Nuttall

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa (C), Sean Solia, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns/Will Somerville

CTB vs AUK SQUADS

Canterbury Squad: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie(c), Cam Fletcher (w), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall , Sean Davey

Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa(c), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Robert ODonnell

