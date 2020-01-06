Dream11 Team Prediction

Canterbury vs Central Districts Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 24 CTB vs CD T20 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch 8:30 AM IST:

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury and Central Districts at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval in Christchurch



CTB vs CD My Dream11 Team

Keeper –Dane Cleaver, Cam Fletcher

Batters – Chad Bowes (C), Jack Boyle, Tom Bruce (VC), Leo Carter

All-Rounders – Andrew Ellis, George Worker

Bowlers –Ed Nuttall, Ryan Watson, Ajaz Patel

CTB vs CD SQUADS

Central Districts:

George Worker, Dane Cleaver (WK), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Jayden Lennox

Canterbury:

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall. Sean Davey, Ken Mcclure

