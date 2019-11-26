Dream11 Prediction

Team Prediction Canterbury vs Northern Knights The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips CTB vs NK Match 10 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:30 AM IST:

Canterbury will lock horns with Northern Knights in match number 10 of the ongoing Ford Trophy on Wednesday. While Canterbury have not lost a match as yet and top the table, the Knights have finally opened their account in their last match after losing successive games. Canterbury will start favourites and will hope to keep the winning momentum.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury vs Northern Knights will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: T Seifert

Batsmen: H Cooper, K Clarke(VC), C Bowes, J Boyle(C)

All-Rounders: D Mitchell, A Ellis, C McConchie

Bowlers: A Verma, E Nuttall, A Hazeldine

CTB vs NK Probable XIs

Canterbury Predicted XIs: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Andrew Ellis, Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Andrew Hazeldine, Ed Nuttall

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter (c), Daryl Mitchell, HR Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson

SQUADS

Northern Knights Squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter (c), Daryl Mitchell, HR Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson, Brett Randell, James Baker, Bharat Popli, Joe Walker, Peter Bocock

Canterbury Squad: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Andrew Ellis, Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Andrew Hazeldine, Ed Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

