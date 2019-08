Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team Cayman Islands vs USA Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 9 CAY vs USA at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton: After suffering two upsets from Bermuda, United States of America (USA) in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region tournament – USA spilled a golden opportunity to book a place for themselves to make it to the next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The USA will now play for their pride as they take on laggards Cayman Islands in match 9 of the competition. Bermuda will join Canada in the upcoming qualifiers for the T20 World Cup.

The newbies to the cricketing arena – Cayman Islands had lost all the four matches they played in the tournament so far. However, there were a couple of moments where the Cayman team did threaten to spring a surprise but failed to capitalise.

Cayman Islands vs USA Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Cayman Islands vs USA will take place at 7 PM (IST)!

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Jaskaran Malhotra

Batsmen – Steven Taylor (C), Sacha DeAlwis, Gregory Strydom, Timil Patel

All-Rounders – Luke Harrington Myers, Alistair Ifill, Hayden Walsh Jr

Bowlers – Cameron Gannon, Troy Taylor, Saurabh Netravalkar

My Dream11 Team

Chad Hauptfleisch, Gregory Strydom, Steven Taylor, Timil Patel (C), Luke Harrington Myers, Timroy Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr (vc), Cameron Gannon, Karima Gore, Troy Taylor, and Alessandro Morris

CAY vs USA Probable Playing XIs —

Cayman Islands: Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Kervin Ebanks, Sacha DeAlwis, Gregory Strydom, Alistair Ifill, Luke Harrington Myers, Paul Manning, Troy Taylor, Conroy Wright, Alessandro Morris (C), Zachary McLaughlin.

USA: Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Xavier Marshall, Steven Taylor, Sunny Sohal, Aaron Jones, Timroy Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Cameron Gannon, Timil Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Karima Gore.

SQUADS–

Cayman Islands: Chad Hauptfleisch (wk), Sacha De Alwis, Darren Cato, Gregory Smith, Omar Willis, Zachary McLaughlin, Akhilesh Gavade, Luke Harrington Myers, Conroy Wright, Paul Manning, Alistair Ifill, Alessandro Morris (captain), Troy Taylor, Kervin Ebanks

USA: Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Steven Taylor, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Hayden Walsh, Timil Patel, Timroy Allen, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Ali Khan, Cameron Gannon, Karima Gore, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh

