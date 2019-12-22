Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Central Districts vs Canterbury Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match CD vs CTB of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in McLean Park, Napier: Central Districts are topping the points table with 10 points and their side looks in great form in every department of the game. In batting, they have George Worker, Dane Cleaver and Christian Leopard, who are in red-hot form with the bat. The bowling department too has been impressive in the tournament. Canterbury is still due to taste their first win in Super Smash 2019-20. In two games they lost one match and the other one got abandoned.

TOSS – The toss between Central Districts and Canterbury will take place at 11.00 AM IST on December 23.

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

Batters – Chad Bowes, Stephen Murdoch (captain), Josh Clarkson

All-Rounders –Cole McConchie (vice-captain), Kieran Noema-Barnett, George Worker, Willem Ludic

Bowlers – Will Williams, Ajaz Patel, B Tickner.

CD vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (captain), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ryan Watson

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (captain), Cam Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttal

CD vs CTB SQUADS

Central Districts Squad: George Worker, Dane Cleaver(w), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce(c), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler

Canterbury Squad: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie(c), Cam Fletcher (w), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall , Sean Davey

