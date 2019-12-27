Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 15 CH-W vs AH-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: The Central Hinds have won only two of their six matches; both against the Magicians. They first suffered a 49-run defeat against the Wellington Blaze on Friday. The Hinds will now face the Auckland Hearts in 24 hours of time at the same venue. The Hearts are the other unbeaten side in the tournament. They have won all the four matches in the tournament but is yet to get to the top of the points table due to Blaze’s domination.

TOSS – The toss between Central Hinds Women vs Auckland Hearts Women will take place at 4.45 AM (IST) on December 28.

Time: 5.15 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Natalie Dodd

Batsmen – Anlo Van Deventer, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins

All-Rounders – Anna Peterson (vice-captain), Jess Watkin (captain), Arlene Kelly, Mikaela Greig

Bowlers – Holly Huddleston, Regina Lilii, Rosemary Mair

CH-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

Central Hinds Women: Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Kerry Tomlinson, Anlo Van Deventer, Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson

Auckland Hearts Women: Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (captain), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Jesse Prasad, Tariel Lamb

CH-W vs AH-W SQUADS

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (c), H Rowe, G Atkinson, K Baxter, E Cunningham, N Dodd, C Green, M Greig, M Hansen, R Mair, K Tomlinson, A van Deventer, R Mair

Auckland Hearts Women: Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (captain), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Jesse Prasad, Tariel Lamb

