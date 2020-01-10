Dream11 Team Prediction

CFC vs HYD: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ISL Indian Super League 2019-20 Match 56 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium 7:30 PM IST January 10:

Two struggling sides are up against each other as Hyderabad FC pit their wits against Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic stadium here on Friday.

Hyderabad is at the bottom of the table with five points from 11 matches and is in dire need of a win. Chennaiyin placed a spot above Hyderabad with nine points from 10 games, are equally desperate for the three points on offer.

The home side has had a forgettable debut season in the ISL so far. They have just one win to their name and have the worst defensive record in the league, having shipped in 26 goals already. They are also yet to keep a clean sheet. They are coming off a poor outing against Kerala Blasters which they lost 1-5. It was also the second time Hyderabad conceded five goals in a match this season.

Hyderabad lost to Chennaiyin 2-1 away from home earlier this season, but head coach Phil Brown is confident of an improved show in the reverse leg at home.

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Marko Stankovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Marcelinho

Attackers: Nerijus Valskis, D R da Silva (Bobo)

CFC vs HYD Probable 11

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Ajay Chhetri, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Bobo

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Masih Saighani, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

