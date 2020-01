Dream11 Team Tips, Tricks & Prediction

CFC vs JFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Marina Arena Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM IST January 23:

The race for the playoff spots is set to get hotter as Chennaiyin FC host Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Thursday.

Both sides head into the clash high on confidence as they seek a strong win to close the gap to the top four.

Chennaiyin placed seventh on the table with 15 points, have won back-to-back games which have featured some good attacking football. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, snapped a six-game winless run with a 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters that propelled them back into the playoff race.

CFC vs JFC ISL 2019-20

Date: January 23, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST (January 19)

Venue: Marina Arena Stadium, Chennai

CFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Subrata Paul, Sabia, Goian, Tiri, Crivellaro, Chhangte, Monroy, Moura, Schembri, Valskis, Castel

Probable XI

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Nerijus Valskis, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Andre Schembri

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Tiri, Memo, Bikash Jairu, Joyner Lourenco, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Sergio Castel

SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC: Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Edwin Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande

