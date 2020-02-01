Dream11 Team Prediction

CFC vs KBFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Stadium 7:30 PM IST February 1:

South Indian rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC know there will be ramifications for their top-four hopes as they face each other in an Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium here on Saturday.

Kerala are currently in the eighth spot with 14 points from as many games. Eelco Schattorie’s men have no other option but register all three points if they are to keep their slim chances of making it to the top-four alive.

Chennaiyin, who have 18 points from 13 matches, can draw level with Odisha FC, who are currently fourth on the table, with a win.

CFC vs KBFC ISL 2019-20

Date: February 1, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST (February 1)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Stadium

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Kaith, Sabia, Goian, Renthlei, Rakip, Crivellaro, Cidoncha, Narzary, Valskis, Messi Bouli, Obgeche

Probable XI:

Playing 11 of CFC:

Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Playing 11 of CFC:

Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Edwin Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Check Dream11 Prediction / CFC Dream11 Team / Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team / Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team / KBFC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more