Champions For Jesus vs Tipitapa Womens Nicaragua Women's League 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing all sporting events to a halt, the Nicaragua Women’sLeague 2020, is one of the few sporting activities that is taking place. In the women’s league, Champions For Jesus will take on Tipitapa Women’s side on Monday in a basketball match. This will also be the first match.

This tournament will come as a treat for basketball lovers. It would be interesting to see which team gets their campaign off to a winning start.

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Champions For Jesus vs Tipitapa will start at 4.00 AM IST.

Venue: Memoriam

Siles, Luna, Lopez, Urbina, Dominguez, Castillo, Slate

Champions For Jesus: Consuelo Siles, Giuliana Urbina, Jayde Leal, Cristine Lopez, Monica Tellez, Yara Gonzalez, Nahomy Castillo, Lesley Moreira, Denia Gutierrez, Brechell Hurtado, Michelle Gaitan, Julissa Calderon

Tipitapa Womens: Brittany Arellando, Jazmin Luna, Cristina Zamora, Maigrely Urbina, Arlen Mago, Naomy Mendoza, Luisa Dominguez, Silvia Chavez, Tisha Slate, Mireya Jiron, Iony Slate, Estefanny Suarez

