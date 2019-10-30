Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 11 CFC vs ATK at Chennai: The match no. 11 of Indian Super League 2019-20 will pit two former ISL champs against each other. With an aim to register their first win of the season, Chennaiyin FC will square off against ATK at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Wednesday. However, the task is easier said than done as the Kolkata team is coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Hyderabad FC at home on Friday last.

Chennaiyin FC, to its credit, bounced back from 0-3 hammering at the hands of FC Goa in the opener, to pick up its first point courtesy a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC on Diwali day (October 27). Though CFC kept a clean sheet, head coach John Gregory would be concerned with the fact that the defence appeared shaky at times.

It was a night of missed opportunities as CFC and Mumbai City muffed chances with the former getting a lion’s share of attempts. Brazil’s attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa created several chances against Mumbai City and the coach will expect him and Maltese striker Andre Schembri to deliver in the games to come, starting with the one against ATK.

CFC showed improvement from the game against FC Goa, but they would need to do well with regard to finishing and control the midfield more if they need to make an impression against Antonio Lopez Habas’ ATK. Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 30). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Eli Sabia, L Goian, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Thoi-Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, David Williams (C), Roy Krishna (VC).

CFC vs ATK Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis.

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

SQUADS

ATK: Dheeraj Singh ,Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin.

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antonay, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CFC Dream11 Team/ ATK Dream11 Team/ Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team/ ATK Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.