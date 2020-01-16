Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 60 CFC vs NEUFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai: Struggling to move up the points table, laggards Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC are gearing up to take on each other in an Indian Super League match on Thursday. At eighth spot with 12 points, the home team has made a recovery of sorts after a nightmarish start. NEUFC are one spot below.

CFC coach Owen Coyle, who has taken over after a beleagured John Gregory parted ways with the club, is hoping that the team will build on the win against Hyderabad FC. Nerijus Valskis has been the key player for CFC with seven goals to his name so far. His importance for the team can’t be overemphasised and he needs to be at his best if Coyle’s men aim for another victory. Lallianzuala Chhangte has also been in good form and he will also have to keep performing if CFC has to climb up the points ladder.

The match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

CFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Karanjit Singh, Zohmingliana Ralte, Reagan Singh, Rakesh Pradhan, Eli Sabia, Thoi Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lalthathanga Khawlhring,, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang (vice-captain), Nerijus Valskis (captain)

CFC vs NEUFC SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antony, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirier, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Rupert Nongrum, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

