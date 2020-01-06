Dream11 Team Prediction

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ISL Indian Super League 2019-20 Match 53 CFC vs ODS at Kalinga Stadium 7:30 PM IST January 6:

Odisha FC is all set to take on Chennaiyin FC in what is a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter for both sides at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

A win against Chennaiyin FC can take Odisha to within a point of fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. And with the league entering a decisive phase, Josep Gombau’s side cannot afford a slip-up.

Chennaiyin FC is also at a stage where anything other than three points could render the gap between them and the top four clubs too much to cut down. They are currently eighth on the table with nine points but a win will see them draw level with Odisha who is sixth.

For all the emphasis on the possession-based philosophy that Gombau advocates, results have been a mixed bag for his team. However, they are coming off a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur and will look to continue their form.

But Gombau must fix his side’s vulnerability on set-pieces. Odisha has scored the joint lowest amount of goals from set-pieces this season so far (2). A more troublesome stat for the coach is on the defensive. Out of the 15 goals they have conceded, seven of them have come from set-pieces (most by any team). The likes of Carlos Delgado have to marshall the backline better.

Odisha has also had trouble closing out games. They generally tend to perform better in the first half before running out of steam in the second. Of the 13 goals they have scored, only five have come in the second half of games and 10 out of the 15 goals they have shipped have been in the second half. The Odisha think-tank must figure out the reason behind this trend and find a remedy soon enough.

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST

CFC vs ODS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Lucian Goian, Edwin Vanspaul, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Xisco Hernandez

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis (VC), Aridane Santana (C)

CFC vs ODS Squads

Chennaiyin FC squad: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.

Odisha FC squad: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana.

