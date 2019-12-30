Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2019-20: Fantasy Basketball, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s CHI vs MIL at United Centre, Chicago, Illinois 6:30 AM IST December 31:

Milwaukee Bucks have redeemed themselves with back-to-back victories after their Christmas Day disappointment. They have rested their All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo in their last two games and have still managed to prevail in both with relative ease. The Chicago Bulls defeated Atlanta Hawks in their last game, albeit their opponents were without their star guard in Trae Young. With a 5-5 record in the previous ten games, the Bulls have climbed to ninth place in the East.

TOSS – The toss between Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks will take place at 6:15 AM IST on December 31.

Time: 6.30 AM IST

Venue: Centre, Chicago, Illinois

My Dream11 Team

CHI vs MIL Probable Playing XIs

Chicago Bulls:

Milwaukee Bucks:

CHI vs MIL SQUADS:

Chicago Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono, Perrion Collandret, Wendell Carter Jr., Milton Doyle, Kris Dunn, Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford, Shaquille Harrison, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Adam Mokoka, Tomas Satoransky, Simi Shittu, Justin Simon, Denzel Valentine, Coby White, Thaddeus Young

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Kyle Korver, Ersan Ilyasova, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cam Reynolds, Rayjon Tucker, DJ Wilson

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Chicago Bulls Dream11 Team/ Milwaukee Bucks Dream11 Team/ CHI Dream11 Team/ MIL Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.