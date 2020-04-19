Dream11 Team Prediction

Chinandega FC vs Deportivo Ocotal Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For CHI vs OCO Today’s Match at Estadio Efrain Tijerino Mazariego 2.30 AM IST: Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Las Sabanas CF vs Juventus Managua Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For SAB vs JUV Today's Match at Municipal de Las Sabanas 2.30AM IST

In their final regular game of the season, Chinandega FC lock horns with Deportivo Ocotal in the ongoing Nicaragua League. Chinandega FC has obtained the sixth position in the event standings with 18 points scored in their account. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Managua FC vs Walter Ferretti Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For MNG vs FER Today's Match at Estadio Nacional de Futbol 2.30 AM IST

On the other hand, Deportivo Ocotal has obtained the second bottom position in the event standings with 13 points. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Municipal Jalapa vs Real Esteli FC Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For JAL vs EST Today's Match at Estadio Alejandro Ramos Turico 2.30AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Chinandega FC vs Deportivo Ocotal will start at 2.30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Efrain Tijerino Mazariego

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper– B Canate

Defenders– A Guiterrez, V Zavala, A Melendez, C Cabria

Midfielders– J Cervellon, J Moncada, H Amaya, J Guiterrez

Forwards-J Caceres, M Barrios

Starting XI

CHI (Expected Playing 11)– B. Canate (GK), Cristhian Manuel Cabria Julio, Alejandro Melendez, Francisco Zeledon, C Gomez, A Alvarado, L Espinoza, B Rios, J Molina, E Moran, J Guiterrez

OCO (Expected Playing 11)– K. Lopez (GK), A. Guiterrez, J. Obando, A. Figueroa, D. Velasquez, H Amaya, J Moncada, K Meraz, V Zavala, J Caceres, J Cervellon

SQUADS

Chinandega FC: Brayan Canate, Camilo Moreno, David Chavarria, Alejandro Melendez, Kevin Venerio, Jose Loaisiga, Leather Espinza, Ariacny Aluvarado, Eric Lazo, Cristan Izaguirre, Cristan Cabria, Eric Alvarez, Esteban Losada, Jasue Gutierrez, Francisco Zeledon, Josue Gutierrez, Francisco Zeledon, Jose Molina, Jose Torres, Erling Moran, Christian Gomez, Daniel Rodriguez, Brayan Rios, Marlon Barrios, Duver Quinones, Alexander Zuniga, Leather Bonilla, Erick Tobal

Deportivo Ocotal: German Navarro, Ricky Inestroza, Allan Gutierrez, Juan Pastrana, Alvaro Figuroa, Jorge Ellis, Gutemberg Zavala, Estarling Mercado, Jamie Fernandez, Jonathan Moncada, Victor Zavala, Kevin Merazz, Victor Escoto, Howard Amaya, Maberin Urtecho, Jareck Caceres, Biron Moreno, Miguel Batalla, Ervin Aguirre, Ariel Iva-Rodriguez, Ronny Ruiz, Dorian Velasquez

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CHI Dream11 Team/ OCO Dream11 Team/ Deportivo Ocotal Dream11 Team/ Deportivo Ocotal Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips