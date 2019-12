Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BPL T20 BPL 2019-20 Match 18 KHT vs RAR at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 6:00 PM IST December 23

Toss at 5:30 pm IST – Match begins at 6:00 PM IST

KHT vs RAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Andre Russell (captain), Shoaib Malik (vice-captain), Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Alok Kapali, Rilee Rossouw, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Aminul Islam

KHT vs RAR Squads

Khulna Tigers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/captain), Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Robiul Haque, Shafiul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell (captain), Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

