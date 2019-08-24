DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team DEL vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 56 Between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: In Super Saturday’s doubleheader, Dabang Delhi K.C. will begin their home leg against defending champs Bengaluru Bulls at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. The hosts have lost just once this season and are well-placed to make it to the Playoffs. A win against Bengaluru will see Delhi above the southerners in the Season 7 standings. However, the reigning champions will be eager to make amends after a loss in their last outing.

Delhi will be confident about their chances in front of the home crowd, having already won five of their seven outings this season. Naveen Kumar has been their most potent threat in attack and he’s been complemented well by Chandran Ranjit, who’s stepped up and delivered when required. Meanwhile, Bengaluru will majorly bank on the services of skipper Rohit Kumar to once again deliver the goods in raiding department. ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat, to be on top of their game. After quiet outings last time around, Bulls will want their dynamic raiding duo to burst into life and take the match away from the opposition with efficient raiding

Head-to-head: Dabang Delhi K.C. 6 – 5 Bengaluru Bulls

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Chandran Ranji are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Ravinder Pahal, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran and Joginder Singh Narwal in defence are well-documented. The quartet can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Meraj Sheykh and Vijay Malik are solid options for this slot. The duo possesses equally good qualities in defence and offence on the mat.

My Dream XI Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Amit Sheoran, Ravinder Pahal, Saeid Ghaffari.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, and Saeid Ghaffari.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Banty, and Saurabh Nandal.

