Team Prediction DEL vs JHA: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group E, Round 6, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Between Delhi vs Jharkhand at CB Patel Ground in Surat 9:00 AM IST November 15:

Delhi lock horns with Jharkhand in a top of the table face-off. Both the sides have done well in this season and would like to continue the winning momentum.

Jharkhand is unbeaten in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 with their other game being washed out.

On the other hand, Delhi has had a mixed bag with two wins and two washed-out games at this very venue.

TOSS – The toss between Delhi vs Jharkhand will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: CB Patel Ground in Surat

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ishan Kishan, Anuj Rawat

Batsmen – Hiten Dalal, Virat Singh (VC), Dhruv Shorey

All-Rounders – Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana (C), Anand Singh

Bowlers – Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem

DEL vs JHA Probable XI

Delhi: Hiten Dalal, Shikhar Dhawan, Anuj Rawat (WK), Dhruv Shorey (C), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Subodh Bhati, Pawan Negi, Pranshu Vijayan, Simarjeet Singh

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Nazim Siddiqui, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla

Squads

Delhi: Hiten Dalal, Shikhar Dhawan, Anuj Rawat (WK), Dhruv Shorey (C), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Subodh Bhati, Pawan Negi, Pranshu Vijayan, Simarjeet Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Kunal Chandela, Kunwar Bidhuri, Prince Yadav, Karan Dagar, Rohan Rathi

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Nazim Siddiqui, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Vivekanand Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh

