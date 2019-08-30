DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team DEL vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 66 Between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: Table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. will be looking to end their Pro Kabaddi season 7 home leg with their perfect record in front of the packed audience at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. The hosts will take on Patna Pirates in the final match of the Delhi leg and will be hoping to build on their lead at the summit of the season 7 standings with a fourth consecutive win at home. Patna Pirates, meanwhile, need a win as well to have a chance of moving off bottom spot in the standings.

The main weapon for Delhi’s success this year has been the unstoppable Naveen Kumar, who has been in scintillating form and will be looking to break the record for most consecutive Super 10s. Naveen has currently registered eight successive Super 10s and another against Patna will see him go past ‘Record-Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal’s record of eight. Meanwhile, Pirates must turn things around soon if they are to get their campaign back on track. They are currently at the bottom of the points table having emerged victorious in just one of their last seven games.

Head-to-head: Dabang Delhi K.C. 2-7 Patna Pirates. 1 Tie.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Based on current form, Naveen Kumar is a must-have in all teams while Chandran Ranjit and Pardeep Narwal are also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Ravinder Pahal, Neeraj Kumar and Satywan in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Surender Nada and Monu are solid options for this slot. The duo possesses equally good qualities in defence and offence on the mat.

My Dream11 Team

Naveen Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal (vc), Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vijay, Neeraj Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Anil Kumar.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar (C), Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep

