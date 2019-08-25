DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team DEL vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 59 Between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U.P. Yoddha at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: After a winning start to their home leg in the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League Dabang Delhi K.C. will be eyeing successive victories in front of their home fans when they go up against U.P. Yoddha at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on Sunday. UP, meanwhile, will also be targeting consecutive wins but they will have their task cut out against a strong Dabang Delhi outfit.

Delhi will also be looking to break the hoodoo and set their record straight against UP, the capital-based franchise have never beaten the Yoddha’s in their three previous encounters. The hosts will definitely fancy their chances on Sunday. Naveen Kumar has been their talisman in attack and keeping him quiet will be one of UP’s biggest challenges. He’s scored six consecutive Super 10s – the second-longest streak in league history – and looks primed for another stellar performance against UP on current form. On the other side – U.P. Yoddha will head into the contest with confidence having got the better of a formidable Panthers outfit in their last outing. They will also be keen to preserve their perfect record against Dabang Delhi. To beat Delhi, however, UP must strive to be more consistent, which is something they haven’t managed to do so far.

Head-to-head: Dabang Delhi K.C. 0 – 3 U.P. Yoddha

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi K.C. and U.P. Yoddha will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Based on current form, Naveen Kumar is a must-have in all teams while Surender Gill, Shrikanth Jadhav and Chandran Ranjit are also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Singh Narwal in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Meraj Sheykh and Rishank Devadiga are solid options for this slot. The duo possesses equally good qualities in defence and offence on the mat.

My Dream11 Team

Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Rishank Devadiga (C), Ravinder Pahal, Sumit, Joginder Singh Narwal and Nitesh Kumar.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, and Saeid Ghaffari/ Anil Kumar.

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Surender Gill, Shrikanth Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

