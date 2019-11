Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi vs Gujarat: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Round 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 Between DEL vs GUJ at Surat 9:30 AM IST November 8: DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Group E, Round 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20: Between Delhi vs Gujarat. Also Check Delhi Dream 11 Team Player List, Gujarat Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 9:00 pm IST – Match begins at 9:30 AM IST

DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Pawan Negi (captain), Bhargav Merai (vice-captain), Anuj Rawat, Parthiv Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Himmat Singh, Axar Patel, Nitish Rana, Pranshu Vijayran, Roosh Kalaria, Hemang Patel,

DEL vs GUJ Probable XI

Delhi: Anuj Rawat, Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Suboth Bhati, Karan Dagar, Pranshu Vijayran

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel (captain), Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Chirag Gandhi, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Karan Patel, Piyush Chawla, Hemang Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja

DEL vs GUJ Squads

Delhi: Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey(c), Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat(w), Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Rajesh Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Kunwar Bidhuri, Prince Yadav, Karan Dagar, Rohan Rathi

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel(w/c), Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel, Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Chirag Gandhi, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Urvil Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Tejas Patel, Ripal Patel

