Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Toss at 8:30 pm IST – Match begins at 9:00 PM IST

DES vs FLY Dream11 Team Prediction

Assad Borham, Mohammad Hafeez (CAPTAIN), Sohail Tanvir, Hussain Talat (VICE CAPTAIN), Valeed Veetil, Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Tanveer, Nouman Sarwar, Bilawal Iqbal, Awais Malik, Naveed Malik

DES vs FLY Probable XI

DES vs FLY Squads

DES Squad: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Tanveer, Imal Malindu Liyanage (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Mujeeb Khan, Ajay Lalcheta, Awais Malik, Muhammad Ikram, Himanshu Rathod, Mirza Baig, Shahadat Hossain, Khurram Manzoor, Javed Ahmadi, Ramith Rambukwella, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Amjad Gul

FLY Squad: Assad Borham (wk), Valeed Veetil, Hussain Talat (c), Harmandeep Singh, Asif Raja, Nouman Sarwar, Bilawal Iqbal, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Naveed Malik, Andre Fletcher, Aftab Alam, Krishmar Santokie, Sompal Kami, Kennar Lewis, Asif Raza, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Gul, Bilal Butt

