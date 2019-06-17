DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

England, the outright favourite to win the ICC World Cup 2019, might get some of their benched players into the team in place of injured Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan. Also, the hosts belong to the top four of the points table and a big gap has been created between them and the bottom four. The Eoin Morgan-led side will look to gain two full points and take the pole position in the points table.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal show in ICC World Cup 2019. They were expected to produce one or two upsets but have not looked like a team that can pull something like that. However, they can take inspiration from Pakistan and Bangladesh and follow their footsteps to beat a superpower.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan and England will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batting: Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow should be the ideal top three. Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Rahmat Shah can also be considered from Afghanistan to fill the required batting slot.

Bowling: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Abdul Rashid and Chris Woakes should not have any problem in getting a place. Aftab Alam can also be considered for one of the slots.

All-rounder: Ben Stokes and Mohammad Nabi are the real contenders, while Moeen Ali should also be there in the race.

Wicket-keeping: Jos Buttler is already there in the team and would perform the glover-working duty.

My Dream XI Team

Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Abdul Rashid.

My Probable XI

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C/wk), Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan.

Squad

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.