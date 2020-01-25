Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction England U19 vs Nigeria U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group B Match 24 EN-U19 vs NIG U-19 at Diamond Oval, Kimberley 1:30 PM IST January 25: England have had a terrible campaign so far having lost both their opening matches and failing to qualify for the Super League stage. The third and final match against Nigeria provides them a chance to finish the group stage with a win ahead of the Quarter-finals stage. They came close to beating rivals Australia in their previous match but Connor Sully produced an all-round show hitting the winning run off the final delivery to end England’s hopes.

Toss

The toss between England U19 and Nigeria U19 will take place at 1:00 PM IST

EN-U19 vs NIG U-19 Match Start time

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

EN-U19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 Team

Ben Charlesworth (captain), Lewis Goldsworthy (vice-captain), Jordan Cox, Isaac Danladi, Jack Haynes, Elijah Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, George Balderson, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Sylvester Okpe

EN-U19 vs NIG U-19 Squads

England U19: Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox (wk), Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, Dan Mousley, George Balderson (captain), Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, George Hill, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, Sam Young

Nigeria U19: Sulaimon Runsewe, Elijah Olaleye, Samuel Mba, Isaac Danladi, Oche Boniface, Sylvester Okpe (captain), Miracle Ikaige (wk), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele, Rasheed Abolarin, Ifeanyi Uboh, Shehu Audu, Miracle Akhigbe, Mohameed Taiwo

