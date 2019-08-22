DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENG vs AUS Ashes 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 3rd Test Between England vs Australia at Headingley, Leeds: Since their historic victory at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, things haven’t really gone England’s way when it comes to producing the goods in game’s most traditional format. After a horrible session against minnows Ireland at Lord’s, England did themselves a very little favour by losing the steam in the first Ashes Test against arch-rivals Australia. However, the hosts must be upbeat after their spirited show at Lord’s in the second Test versus Kangaroos as it will give them hope ahead of the third match at Headingley.

Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series with a loss and a draw to their name, England will be keen to level the series in Leeds. The hosts have gone with the same 12-man squad for the Test, head coach Trevor Bayliss conceded that they might reconsider their batting line-up. With Jason Roy struggling at the top of the order, the hosts might consider opening with skipper Joe Root or Jonny Bairstow, who assumes that role in their white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith’s absence due to concussion comes as a blow to Australia. Marnus Labuschagne notched up an impressive 59 after being called up as a substitute at Lord’s, but he will have huge shoes to fill: Smith is the highest run-scorer in the series, and has largely been the difference between the two sides so far.

TOSS – The toss between England and Australia will take place at 3.00 PM!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler and Mathew Wade can be picked for this role. Wade had a fantastic outing in the first Test will be looking to make most of his form in the longer version while Buttler is due for a big knock in the white flannels.

Batsmen: In the absence of Steve Smith, the likes of Joe Root, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Rory Burns will be hard to ignore in any fantasy XI. These men possess the skill-set and ability to turn the game on its head.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer can be picked in the side to handle the pace bowling duties. Nathan Lyon can be chosen as the lone spinner in the fantasy XI.

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne can easily fill this slot as both the men have the firepower to set the stage on fire with their batting skills. They are also pretty handy with the red cherry in their hand as well.

My Dream XI Team

Jos Buttler, David Warner, Joe Root (C), Rory Burns, Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Pat Cummins (vc), Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.

Probable Playing XIs —

England: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, and Jack Leach.

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood

SQUADS —

Australia (From): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc.

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran.

