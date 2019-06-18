DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENGW vs WIW 1st T20I – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s T20I England Women vs West Indies Women at County Ground, Northampton: With two major winning streaks on their hand, England Women will step into the 3-match home T20I series against the Windies Women. England Women side is full of confidence as they whitewashed both India and Sri Lanka earlier this year in series of three matches and later English Women extended their streak when they faced the Windies Women in the 3-match ODI series last week.

Windies Women is struggling with their performances from last few series. They got defeated by English Women in the previous series and suffered huge loss. A high-scoring game can be expected between England and the Windies as this is the start of the season only.

TOSS – The toss between England Women and West Indies Women will take place at 11 PM(IST).

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Last five completed T20I matches:

England Women: W, W, W, W, W.

Windies Women: W, W, W, L, T (W).

My Dream XI Team

Stacy-Ann King, Tammy Beaumont (VC), Heather Knight, Kyshona Knight, Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver (C), Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Afy Fletcher

Probable Playing XIs —

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Marsh.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight (WK), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Stacy-Ann King, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell.

SQUADS —

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Sarah Taylor(w), Lauren Winfield, Laura Marsh, Linsey Smith, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt

West Indies Women: Kycia Knight(w), Hayley Matthews, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor(c), Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Kyshona Knight, Stacy-Ann King, Karishma Ramharack

