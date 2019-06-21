DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENGW vs WIW 2nd T20I – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s T20I England Women vs West Indies Women at County Ground, Northampton: The 2nd game of the 3-match T20I series between England Women and Windies Women will be hosted by the County Ground in Northampton. The last two matches turned out to be less than 40-over games, as the rain played their role in the match. The hosts were dominant irrespective of the weather conditions as they defeated the Windies Women by big margins throughout the series. The English Women are currently on a winning streak of six matches in T20I cricket and 13 across all formats in International cricket. The weather seems fine on the 2nd T20I; Friday.

TOSS – The toss between England Women and West Indies Women will take place at 11 PM(IST).

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Last five completed T20I matches:

England Women: W, W, W, W, W.

Windies Women: W, W, W, L, T (W).

My Dream XI Team

Stacy-Ann King, Tammy Beaumont (VC), Heather Knight, Kyshona Knight, Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver (C), Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Afy Fletcher

Probable Playing XIs —

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Marsh.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight (WK), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Stacy-Ann King, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell.

SQUADS —

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Sarah Taylor(w), Lauren Winfield, Laura Marsh, Linsey Smith, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt

West Indies Women: Kycia Knight(w), Hayley Matthews, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor(c), Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Kyshona Knight, Stacy-Ann King, Karishma Ramharack

