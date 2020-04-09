Dream11 Team Prediction

Esteli vs Juventus Nicarague Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For EST vs JUV Today's Match at Estadio Independencia 6: 30 AM IST: Second-placed Esteli will host Juventus Managua on Thursday in a Round of 15 Nicaragua Premier League 2020 fixture. Juventus, who are positioned at the seventh spit will look to climb up the ladder with a win. The hosts are coming into the match with confidence on their side having won their last three fixtures. On the other hand, Juventus has lost three in the last five appearances.

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua Premier League 2020 match between Esteli vs Juventus will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Independencia

My Dream11 Team

Lorente, Moreno, Montiel, Casco, Oscar Renan-Lopez, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Somarriba, Guardado, Aeteaga, Castillo, Ayerdis

SQUADS

Esteli: Henry Maradiaga, Denver Fox, Esdras Gonzalez, Jason Casco, Oscar Renan-Lopez, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Manuel Rosas, Francisco Paz, Richard Rodriguez, Josue Quijano, Luis Lopez-Pindea, Janathan Sanchez, Edgar Castillo-Bellorin, Ricardo Rivas-Gomaz, Lucio Barroca, Jorge Betancur, Juan Barrera, Oscar Acevedo, Marlon Lopez, Jaime Ayala, Yohn Mosquera, Oscar Castellon-Ruiz, Harold Medina, Jesus Leal, Henry Garcia, Fabrizio Tavano, Brandon Ayerdis, Taufic Guarch, Luis Acuna, Vinicius De-Souza, Widman Talavera, Henry Figueros

Juventus Managua: Justo Lorente, Denillson Gutierrez, Brandon Mayorga, Maykel Montiel, Alexdander Moreno, Bosco Garcia, Carlos Brenes, Diego Leon, Francisco Vallecillo, Jordan Davis, Juan Narvaez, Melvin Hernandez, Rafael Vieira, Alexis Somarriba, Carlos Guardado, Junior Arteaga, Dennis Berger, Enmanuel Garcia, Fernando Insaurralde, Hector Vega, Lesther-Jarquin, Maycon Santana, Reynaldo Cruz, Welliam Espana, Jose Otonial-Martinez, Mario Cantillo, Allan Mercado, Anderson Treminio, Eulises Pavon, Jorge Garcia-Hurtado, Samuel Wilson

