Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Falcon Hunters vs Swift Gallopers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Qatar T10 League Between FAL vs SWI at International Cricket Stadium in Qatar 11:30 PM IST December 9: FAL vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Falcon Hunters vs Swift Gallopers: Between Falcon Hunters vs Swift Gallopers. Also Check Swift Gallopers Dream 11 Team Player List, Falcon Hunters Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 11:00 pm IST – Match begins at 11:30 PM IST

FAL vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction

Kamran Akmal (CAPTAIN), Tamoor Sajjad, Zainudheen, Salman Butt (VICE CAPTAIN), Hashim Amla, Mohammed Rizlan, Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NMm Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Mughees Bajwa

FAL vs SWI Probable XI

Soon to be updated

FAL vs SWI Squads

FAL Squad: Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Kamran Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Tamoor Sajjad, khalid Bhasheer, Saad Bin Zafar, Waqas Maqsood, Iqbal Hussain (c), Murad Khan, Amad Butt, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan

SWI Squad: Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Akmal (wk and c), Inam-ul-Haq, Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NM, Jahanzeb Ashad, Zainudheen, Sufyan Mehmood, Gayan Wimalashantha, Syed Tameem, Mughees Bajwa, Haris Butt, Imran Nazir, Luke Wright, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Danza Hyatt, Chaturanga de Silva

Check Dream11 Prediction / FAL Dream11 Team / Swift GallopersDream11 Team / Falcon Hunters Dream11 Team / SWI Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more