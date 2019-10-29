Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Riding high on confidence, defending champs FC Barcelona are on a four-game winning streak in this season after impressive showings in the last few encounters. Sitting comfortably at the second spot with 19 points – Barcelona played nine games so far registering six wins, playing a draw, and losing twice.

On the other hand, Real Valladolid are unbeaten in their last five encounters of La Liga. They have played 10 matches – won three of them and sharing the spoils in five of them. VLD have lost two matches, they take the ninth position in the points table with 14 points. In their previous game against Eibar, Valladolid won the game by scoring 2 goals where their opponent team didn’t score a single goal.

The FC Barcelona vs Real Valladolid La Liga match will be played at 1:45 AM IST. The La Liga League match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. – Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Radio Barca, Ten 1, Ten 1 HD Sony Ten 2 – HD. The live streaming of the La Liga 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Sony Liv app.

FC Barcelona vs Valladolid Match Details

Date: October 29, 2019 (Late Night – October 30 in India)

Time: 1.45 PM IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.

My Dream11 Team

M Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Nélson Semedo, Clément Lenglet, J Moyano, A Melo, T Villa, O Plano, Fede San Emeterio, Lionel Messi (C), Antoine Griezmann (VC).

BAR vs VLD Predicted Line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, De Jong, Rakitic; Messi, Suárez, Griezmann.

Valladolid: Masip; Moyano, Salisu, Olivas, Nacho; Antoñito, Fernandez, Míchel, Villa; Guardiola, Plano.

SQUADS

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Moussa Wagué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Nélson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Jean-Clair Todibo, Arthur, Carles Aleñá, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Carles Perez, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati

Real Valladolid: Jordi Masip, Andriy Lunin, Federico Barba, Kiko, Javi Moyano, Antoñito, Nacho Martinez, Mohammed Salisu, Pedro Porro, Anuar, Hervías, Rubén Alcaraz, Fede San Emeterio, Toni Villa, Michel, Joaquín, Sergi Guardiola, Enes Ünal, Óscar Plano, Sandro Ramírez, Waldo Rubio, Miguel De la Fuente

