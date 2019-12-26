Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 46 FCG vs CFC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai: Chennaiyin FC’s mini-revival of sorts will be put to test when they face table-toppers FC Goa in their Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Thursday. The Marina Machans have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in the last four games — two draws and two wins.

The recent revival of form, spearheaded by new coach Owen Coyle, has seen them overcome a disastrous start to the season where they managed to get only a point from the first four matches. The team is currently placed eighth on the table but a win over FC Goa can propel them to the sixth spot. However, it will not be an easy task. “We face a fantastic team. FC Goa are at the top of the table on merit. For me, they are the best team in the country, the table doesn’t lie. They have more points than anyone because they have quality. We respect them but do not fear them,” said Coyle.

The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Thursday (December 26). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

FCG vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Nerijus Valskis (captain), Andre Schembri (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Eli Sabia, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Rafael Crivellaro, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous

FCG vs CFC SQUADS

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antony, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

